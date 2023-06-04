Ossiam Sells 3,462 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Ossiam trimmed its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ossiam owned about 0.22% of Arch Capital Group worth $50,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 69,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 672,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,221,000 after purchasing an additional 394,420 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 5,039.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,994,000 after purchasing an additional 452,844 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 15,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,183,026.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,454.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,555,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 15,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,183,026.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,454.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Arch Capital Group stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,997,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,449. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Stories

