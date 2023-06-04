Ossiam Sells 3,614 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ossiam trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,414 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises approximately 1.1% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $42,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $1,480,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $120,194,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 341 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $320,290.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,767.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $63,372.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,135.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,767.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,362 shares of company stock worth $2,251,963. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk Stock Up 0.5 %

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $204.24. 1,385,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.87. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.