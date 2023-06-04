Ossiam Sells 7,429 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ossiam trimmed its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,429 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,107,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,342,228,000 after acquiring an additional 90,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,009,542,000 after acquiring an additional 182,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,360,578,000 after acquiring an additional 90,337 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,098,000 after acquiring an additional 187,393 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,686.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,909 shares of company stock valued at $15,361,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow stock traded up $5.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $548.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $111.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $475.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.86. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $556.58.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.33.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

