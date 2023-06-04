Oxen Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $7.33 million and approximately $170,326.76 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,129.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.29 or 0.00347676 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013247 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.24 or 0.00546609 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00067159 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.54 or 0.00426029 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003669 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,354,682 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

