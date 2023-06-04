Paychex, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Paychex in a report released on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $110.25 on Friday. Paychex has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $139.47. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after purchasing an additional 642,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,188,000 after purchasing an additional 411,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,489,852,000 after buying an additional 107,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Paychex by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,252,000 after buying an additional 2,528,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,599,000 after purchasing an additional 62,739 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.