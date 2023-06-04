Payden & Rygel Buys 12,300 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Payden & Rygel grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 502,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 2.2% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $42,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,166,000. M. Kraus & Co grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 141,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $643,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.85. 7,175,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,449,596. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.58. The firm has a market cap of $149.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.