Payden & Rygel Buys 1,600 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Payden & Rygel grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 1.6% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $30,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $3.54 on Friday, hitting $289.91. 2,869,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $298.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.67.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

