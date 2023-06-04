Payden & Rygel Has $22.37 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Payden & Rygel lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88,900 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $22,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,835,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,653. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.