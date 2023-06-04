Payden & Rygel Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,088 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,312,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,924 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $105,988,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after acquiring an additional 424,504 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded up $8.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.28. 1,192,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,991. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95. The firm has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.19.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.