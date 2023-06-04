Payden & Rygel Sells 16,200 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Payden & Rygel lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $17,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.42. 5,375,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,207,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.19 and a 200-day moving average of $134.45.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

