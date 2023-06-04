Payden & Rygel Sells 42,800 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Payden & Rygel lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,800 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.8% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $33,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 15,607.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after buying an additional 5,216,157 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,663 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 146.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,322,000 after purchasing an additional 804,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AbbVie by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,802,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,446,000 after purchasing an additional 686,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbbVie Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,276 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,658. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.87. 6,661,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,455,577. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.34. The firm has a market cap of $241.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.10 and a 52 week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

