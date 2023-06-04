PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Reduced by Ossiam

Ossiam trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 39,328 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 2.0% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ossiam owned approximately 0.09% of PayPal worth $76,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Barclays lowered their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.96. 16,438,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,327,036. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

