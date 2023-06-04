PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.77 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of PDCE opened at $70.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.95 and a 200 day moving average of $66.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.82%.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,894,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PDC Energy news, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $76,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,856.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,910 shares in the company, valued at $9,894,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,700 shares of company stock worth $1,736,659 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,344,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $148,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,454 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $64,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PDC Energy by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518,702 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $97,470,000 after acquiring an additional 892,584 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PDC Energy by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $108,123,000 after acquiring an additional 849,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $56,096,000 after acquiring an additional 758,163 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

