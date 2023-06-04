PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at Barclays

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PDD from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.64.

Shares of PDD opened at $69.54 on Wednesday. PDD has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $106.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day moving average of $80.78.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDD will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PDD by 108.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in PDD by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

