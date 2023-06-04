Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Receives GBX 1,069.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,069.17 ($13.21).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pennon Group to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.05) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.83) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.12) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Monday, March 20th.

LON:PNN opened at GBX 768.50 ($9.50) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 845.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 884.24. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of GBX 735 ($9.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,076 ($13.30). The stock has a market cap of £2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,269.44, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 29.77 ($0.37) per share. This is a boost from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is 22,222.22%.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

