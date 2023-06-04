Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Lifted by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.36. 22,736,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,207,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

