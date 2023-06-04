PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.
Shares of NYSE:GHY opened at $10.90 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17.
In other news, Director Brian Reid bought 4,000 shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $43,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,385. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.
