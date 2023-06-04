Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Power REIT from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.
Power REIT Price Performance
NYSE PW opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Power REIT has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 million, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01.
Power REIT Company Profile
Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expanded its real estate portfolio related to controlled environment agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on August 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

