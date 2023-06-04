Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Power REIT from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Power REIT Price Performance

NYSE PW opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Power REIT has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 million, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power REIT

Power REIT Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Power REIT by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Power REIT by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Power REIT by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Power REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expanded its real estate portfolio related to controlled environment agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on August 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.