Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

PROV opened at $12.11 on Thursday. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $85.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raffles Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 381,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 705,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 51.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

