Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PSTG has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Trading Down 0.1 %

PSTG opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.83. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,141.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.21. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $35.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,650,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,166,000 after buying an additional 525,165 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 445.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,371 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Pure Storage by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Pure Storage by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 396,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 188,801 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.