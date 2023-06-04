Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Equitrans Midstream Co. Decreased by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 31st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equitrans Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Equitrans Midstream’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Up 2.7 %

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ETRN. Barclays cut their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitrans Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.92. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equitrans Midstream

In other news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at $213,584.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

