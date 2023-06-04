Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $2.70 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.70 or 0.00009910 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $282.28 million and $19.89 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qtum has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,892.70 or 0.06955708 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00054525 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00039731 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018510 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00017735 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000562 BTC.

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,684,631 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

