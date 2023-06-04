QUASA Tops One Day Volume of $352.33 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last week, QUASA has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $1.52 million and $352.33 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00026639 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019777 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00015811 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001078 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,049.03 or 1.00003414 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00149433 USD and is up 35.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $295.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

