Raymond James Begins Coverage on Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dycom Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.33.

NYSE DY opened at $106.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.45. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $77.33 and a twelve month high of $122.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $1.03. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,365.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DY. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 1,289.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 48,008 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 80,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 20,868 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

