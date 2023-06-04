Raymond James Trims Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Target Price to $55.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Capri from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen cut Capri from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Capri from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Capri from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.19.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Stock Up 4.9 %

Capri stock opened at $36.10 on Thursday. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $34.25 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capri by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.