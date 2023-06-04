Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares during the period. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regulus Therapeutics



Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

