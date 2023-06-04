Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $76.10 Million Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,330,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 158,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $76,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

Valvoline Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $39.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $344.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.12 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 79.50% and a return on equity of 50.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

