Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $79.20 Million Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,218,462 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 79,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $79,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 9,263.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in InMode by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InMode alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on InMode in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

InMode Stock Up 4.1 %

InMode Profile

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $33.50 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.78.

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.