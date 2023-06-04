Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Shockwave Medical worth $82,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $289.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.00. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.45 and a 1-year high of $320.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 43.18% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $66,432.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,132,139.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $66,432.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,132,139.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total transaction of $862,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,977,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,119,109 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWAV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.78.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

See Also

