Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Shockwave Medical worth $82,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.
Shockwave Medical Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $289.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.00. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.45 and a 1-year high of $320.54.
Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical
In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $66,432.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,132,139.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $66,432.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,132,139.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total transaction of $862,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,977,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,119,109 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on SWAV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.78.
Shockwave Medical Company Profile
Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.
