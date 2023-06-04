renBTC (RENBTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.37 Million

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 4th. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC token can currently be bought for about $27,496.24 or 1.00363821 BTC on major exchanges. renBTC has a market cap of $8.37 million and $192.73 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

renBTC Profile

renBTC’s launch date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 304 tokens. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.

RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.

renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.”

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars.

