Reviewing AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT)

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AdTheorent and MassRoots, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 1 2 2 0 2.20 MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A

AdTheorent presently has a consensus price target of $3.57, indicating a potential upside of 100.64%. Given AdTheorent’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than MassRoots.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $166.08 million 0.94 $29.34 million $0.70 2.54 MassRoots $10,000.00 40,739.49 -$14.71 million N/A N/A

This table compares AdTheorent and MassRoots’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AdTheorent has higher revenue and earnings than MassRoots.

Risk & Volatility

AdTheorent has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MassRoots has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.5% of AdTheorent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of MassRoots shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of AdTheorent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of MassRoots shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AdTheorent and MassRoots’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent 40.03% 12.51% 10.22% MassRoots N/A -139.45% N/A

Summary

AdTheorent beats MassRoots on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

