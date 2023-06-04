Reviewing Black Spade Acquisition (BSAQ) & Its Competitors

Black Spade Acquisition (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) is one of 705 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Black Spade Acquisition to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.1% of Black Spade Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Black Spade Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Black Spade Acquisition and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Spade Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Spade Acquisition Competitors 113 586 865 15 2.50

Profitability

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 70.69%. Given Black Spade Acquisition’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Black Spade Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Black Spade Acquisition and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Spade Acquisition N/A -56.06% 3.17% Black Spade Acquisition Competitors -58.78% -66.95% -1.84%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Black Spade Acquisition and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Black Spade Acquisition N/A $12.02 million 41.28 Black Spade Acquisition Competitors $1.45 billion $32.16 million 5.38

Black Spade Acquisition’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Black Spade Acquisition. Black Spade Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Black Spade Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Spade Acquisition’s peers have a beta of 0.03, suggesting that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Black Spade Acquisition Company Profile

Black Spade Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with companies in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

