Reviewing Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) & HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) and HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeTrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.3% of Brookline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Brookline Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Bancorp $373.53 million 2.12 $109.74 million $1.20 7.44 HomeTrust Bancshares $155.31 million 2.42 $35.34 million $2.29 9.46

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and HomeTrust Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than HomeTrust Bancshares. Brookline Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HomeTrust Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Brookline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. HomeTrust Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Brookline Bancorp pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HomeTrust Bancshares pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brookline Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and HomeTrust Bancshares has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and HomeTrust Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Bancorp 21.12% 10.77% 1.16% HomeTrust Bancshares 18.55% 9.52% 1.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Brookline Bancorp and HomeTrust Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookline Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 HomeTrust Bancshares 0 1 3 0 2.75

Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 77.30%. HomeTrust Bancshares has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.83%. Given Brookline Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brookline Bancorp is more favorable than HomeTrust Bancshares.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats HomeTrust Bancshares on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookline Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers. It also provides equipment financing services. The company was founded on November 1, 1997 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

(Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public. The company was founded on July 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Asheville, NC.

