Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Lowered to C$72.75

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$75.75 to C$72.75 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Cormark increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$75.68.

Shares of RCI.B opened at C$59.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$50.53 and a 1-year high of C$67.67. The stock has a market cap of C$24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.59.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

