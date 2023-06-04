RSK Smart Bitcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $34,640.83 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $26,804.58 or 0.99778959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $94.89 million and $34,640.83 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,863.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.07 or 0.00346451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013374 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.42 or 0.00548759 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00066981 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.31 or 0.00425506 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003709 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,540.0981137 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 27,124.03650346 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $34,874.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

