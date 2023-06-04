Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Trading 0% Higher This Week

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. Scholarship Coin has a market capitalization of $14,338.12 and approximately $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scholarship Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Scholarship Coin Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin’s launch date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 16,862,800 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official website is www.scholarshipcoin.org. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00085018 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

