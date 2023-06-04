Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) is Kepos Capital LP’s 4th Largest Position

Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the quarter. Screaming Eagle Acquisition makes up approximately 3.4% of Kepos Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kepos Capital LP owned about 10.90% of Screaming Eagle Acquisition worth $23,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,865,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,919,000.

NASDAQ SCRM remained flat at $10.26 during trading on Friday. 90,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,710. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $11.49.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

