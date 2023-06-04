SCWorx (WORX) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare SCWorx to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SCWorx and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx -40.49% -24.70% -17.58% SCWorx Competitors -131.19% -41.96% -20.37%

Risk & Volatility

SCWorx has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx’s rivals have a beta of 1.26, suggesting that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A SCWorx Competitors 160 839 1867 53 2.62

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SCWorx and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 24.80%. Given SCWorx’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SCWorx has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.0% of SCWorx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of SCWorx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SCWorx and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx $4.00 million -$1.85 million -1.96 SCWorx Competitors $4.35 billion $127.89 million 18.65

SCWorx’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SCWorx. SCWorx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SCWorx rivals beat SCWorx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. engages in the development of software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability, and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

