SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SEAC opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.06. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $18.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 122,509.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107,808 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. Its products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

