Secret (SIE) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week

Secret (SIE) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $12.62 million and $611.75 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00131508 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00057005 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00039581 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00023674 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003687 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000469 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00410347 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $252.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

