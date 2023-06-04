Seeyond Acquires 18,511 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Seeyond boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,089,000. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 89,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $41,694,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 25,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

NYSE CAH traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.59. 2,447,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,469. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.39. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $87.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.79%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

