Seeyond Acquires 4,724 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Seeyond boosted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 217.8% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 16,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 235,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $6,522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,742,474.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $6,522,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,742,474.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,556,328. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE K traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.39. 2,422,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,778. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.93. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.27.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.