Seeyond Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 0.7% of Seeyond’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Seeyond’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.14. 2,752,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,928. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $146.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. Melius began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.27.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.