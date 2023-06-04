Seeyond Has $10.82 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Seeyond reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,858 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.0% of Seeyond’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Seeyond’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 2.2 %

GILD stock traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $77.89. 4,877,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,882,363. The company has a market cap of $97.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.72%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

