Seeyond Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Seeyond raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 106.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,345 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,506 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 131,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,647,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,155,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,752,266. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $203.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,345.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $813,946. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. UBS Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

