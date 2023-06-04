Seeyond Purchases 3,797 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Seeyond boosted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. The Cigna Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of Seeyond’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Seeyond’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in The Cigna Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,833.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,039,368 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.11 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.99.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.01 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. StockNews.com lowered The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.71.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

