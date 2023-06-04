Serum Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.49 Million (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Serum has a market capitalization of $9.49 million and approximately $6.64 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Serum has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $0.0759 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

