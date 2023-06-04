Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,212,000 after buying an additional 54,048 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 823,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,824,000 after buying an additional 85,272 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 666,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,276,000 after purchasing an additional 25,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 662,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,276,000 after purchasing an additional 44,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock opened at $390.16 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $298.69 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $373.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. McKesson’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $387,675.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,053,435.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,480,211. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.17.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.