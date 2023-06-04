Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $615,000 in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 40,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 24.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,799,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GMAB. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Danske upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $632.62.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Shares of GMAB opened at $39.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.49.

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

