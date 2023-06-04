Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Autohome by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 93.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Autohome by 75.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Autohome by 2,036.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Price Performance

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average of $31.72. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Autohome

Separately, StockNews.com raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

